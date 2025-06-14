Lebanese Hezbollah MP: Israeli strikes on Iran signal broader escalation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah, a member of Hezbollah’s Resistance bloc, described the latest Israeli strikes on Iranian targets as a clear act of aggression, emphasizing that Iran acts independently, defends its people, and responds decisively to threats.

In remarks to al-Mayadeen, Fadlallah referred to Iran as a “key regional power” that manages its own defense and strategic decisions without relying on outside actors, stressing that Tehran follows a consistent policy: it responds directly when confronted.

He also addressed claims that regional groups operate as proxies, rejecting this narrative. According to Fadlallah, these movements are rooted in local resistance, not external command. “There is no such thing as ‘Iranian arms’—these are resistance movements,” he stressed. “There are no agents or intermediaries. The adversary is trying to mislead public opinion.”

His remarks came amid a sharp escalation in tensions following Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, a large-scale campaign targeting Iranian military infrastructure. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes under the banner of True Promise 3.

Yesterday, Hezbollah released a statement, denouncing Israel’s military actions. The group also warned that continued strikes on Iranian positions would intensify the conflict, further galvanizing resistance forces across the region.