Netanyahu claims severe damage to Iranian nuclear program

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday claimed Operation Rising Lion dealt a “decisive blow” to Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

In a televised address, Netanyahu asserted that Israeli airstrikes severely damaged Iran’s primary enrichment facility, without naming the location, warning, “Our aircraft will soon fly over Tehran, targeting every asset linked to the regime.”

While accusing Iran of planning to stockpile 20,000 ballistic missiles, Netanyahu framed the mission as a response to a “dual threat” posed by Tehran’s missile buildup and nuclear advancement.

He also confirmed that senior scientists involved in Iran’s nuclear program were among the targets.

Calling the strikes just the beginning, Netanyahu vowed continued action. “What the Iranian regime has felt so far is nothing compared to what it will face in the coming days.”