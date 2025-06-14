Israeli drone attack hits Iranian gas facility in Kangan

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces targeted facilities at the South Pars gas field in the port city of Kangan in Iran’s Bushehr province, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Fars News Agency, the strike triggered a fire in parts of the facility, with firefighting crews working promptly to bring the blaze under control.

Local sources and eyewitnesses identified a small drone resembling an unmanned aerial vehicle as the means of attack.

Investigations are ongoing, with further details expected as authorities continue to assess the incident.

This attack forms part of Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s wide-scale offensive launched Friday targeting Iranian military sites, which has been met with Iran’s retaliatory strikes under the banner of True Promise 3.