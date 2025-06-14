Israel hits nuclear sites in Iran: IRGC members killed

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes struck multiple Iranian provinces on Saturday afternoon, targeting “sensitive” military and nuclear sites and causing deaths among members of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mehr News reported an explosion at the Imam Hassan military base in Kermanshah Province. Israel also bombed an auto manufacturing facility in Lorestan Province.

According to Tasnim News, a separate blast hit the southwestern city of Abadan in Khuzestan Province, with Lorestan’s deputy governor confirming the downing of four Israeli drones over Khorramabad.

Reports indicated that three nuclear scientists—Ali Bakaei Karimi, Mansour Askari, and Saeed Borji—were killed during the Israeli assaults, though the Iranian government has not officially confirmed their deaths.

The IRGC, meanwhile, announced that three of its personnel were killed in an Israeli strike on Zanjan Province in northwestern Iran.

The Iranian army confirmed that its air defense units targeted an Israeli F-35 fighter jet in western Iran, with the pilot reportedly ejected safely.

Shortly before, powerful explosions were reported in several cities, including Tabriz, Khorramabad, and Kermanshah.

The attacks are part of Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s wide-scale offensive launched Friday targeting Iranian military sites, met with Iran’s retaliatory strikes under True Promise 3.