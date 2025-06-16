Israel PM office: Iranian attacks killed 24

Shafaq News/ Iranian missile strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people in Israel since Friday, according to a revised casualty report issued Monday by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

The update includes 11 fatalities recorded since midnight. Among those, four were reported in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv, three in Haifa, and one in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak. Two additional bodies were recovered in Bat Yam following a previous strike, while one more death was recorded in an unspecified location.

Israeli media reported on Monday that Iran has launched 370 missiles and over 100 drones at Israel since June 13 in retaliation for Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military facilities.