Israeli death toll rises as Iran launches hundreds of missiles and drones

Shafaq News/ Iran has launched 370 missiles and over 100 drones at Israel since June 13 in retaliation for Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military facilities, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Channel 14 cited a police spokesperson calling the situation “extremely difficult” amid continued cross-border strikes.

According to Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical service, four people—two men and two women in their 70s—were killed in rocket attacks overnight across four central Israeli locations. However, Israeli media suggest the true death toll is higher, with roughly 370 reported injured in Iranian strikes to date.

Casualty update from rocket strike incidents at 4 sites in central Israel. MDA EMTs and paramedics pronounced the deaths of 4 people — 2 women and 2 men, all approximately 70 years old. So far, MDA teams have evacuated 87 casualties to hospitals. pic.twitter.com/Xcb2RH80tu — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) June 16, 2025

Channel 12 reported that Israel’s security and political cabinet reviewed “shocking assessments” before greenlighting strikes on Iran, warning that Iranian retaliation could kill between 800 and 4,000 Israelis.

Earlier today, Iranian missile attacks damaged the Haifa oil refinery—critical to European energy routes—and struck civilian areas in Petah Tikva and Bat Yam, causing additional casualties.