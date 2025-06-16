Iraqi PM: Iran entitled to self-defense over Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday expressed Iraq’s solidarity with Iran, urging the international community—particularly the United States—to take immediate action to stop the escalating conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

In a meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from Asian and American countries, including Australia and Turkiye, al-Sudani condemned what he called the ongoing crimes committed by Israel since October 7, accusing it of ignoring international and humanitarian law, and attempting to widen the conflict to reshape the region’s geopolitical landscape.

“The international community has failed in its duty to preserve peace and security,” al-Sudani told the diplomats, adding that Iraq has been engaged in broad diplomatic efforts to halt the violence, including direct communication with world leaders and foreign ministers.

The PM also denounced the ongoing Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, warning that they threaten both global stability and Iraq’s own security. “Such violations of international law by the occupying entity will have dangerous consequences,” al-Sudani cautioned, reiterating Iran's right to defend itself under the UN laws.