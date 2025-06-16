US Embassy hit: Light damage in Iran missile strike on Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ The United States Embassy in Tel Aviv suffered limited effects from an Iranian missile strike, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee confirmed on Monday, as cross-border attacks between Iran and Israel entered their fourth consecutive day.

“Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv,” Huckabee wrote on X, adding that no injuries were reported among American staff.

Huckabee further noted that the embassy and consulate would remain closed due to ongoing security concerns.

The embassy damage came amid a new wave of Iranian missile barrages launched early Monday in retaliation for Israel’s earlier strikes on Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. Air raid sirens echoed across Israel as emergency services confirmed at least four deaths and dozens of injuries in the latest round of attacks.