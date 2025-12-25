Israeli attacks hit Gaza, West Bank despite ceasefire

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

One Palestinian was killed and several others were wounded in Israeli fire across Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, according to Palestinian media on Thursday.

The Palestinian Information Center recorded a series of explosions after Israeli airstrikes hit eastern Gaza City and the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, alongside artillery shelling, helicopter fire, and machine-gun fire from naval vessels off the coast.

Further blasts followed the demolition of homes in areas under Israeli military control east of Rafah and Khan Younis, with no immediate reports of additional casualties.

مشاهد توثق الدمار الكبير الذي خلفته حرب الإبادة في المناطق الشرقية من حي الشيخ رضوان بمدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/DmKfGd1O2J — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 25, 2025

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, Israeli attacks have killed 406 Palestinians and wounded 1,118 others, pushing the overall toll to 70,942 deaths and 171,195 injuries since October 7, 2023, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry.

In the West Bank, local outlets reported that Israeli forces raided Nablus, Qalqilya, Kafr Aqab, Bal'a, Jalazone refugee camp, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Jericho, and areas near Bethlehem and Tubas, arresting about 30 Palestinians.

#شاهد| قوات الاحتلال تقتحم منطقة الفرا غرب يطا جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/SlnKFIP4Tf — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 25, 2025

Separately, a Palestinian child was injured during a settler attack in Sa'ir north of Al-Khalil, where vehicles were torched and homes damaged.

إصابة طفلة رضيعة بحجارة مليشيات المستوطنين خلال هجوم نفذته فجر اليوم في منطقة الربيعة ببلدة سعير شمال الخليل، تخلله حرق مركبات وهجوم على المنازل. pic.twitter.com/GIr31vMNBZ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 25, 2025

Israeli operations across the West Bank have intensified since the Gaza war erupted, with Palestinian authorities recording more than 1,080 deaths, nearly 11,000 injuries, and over 20,500 arrests.