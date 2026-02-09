CF proposes extending Al-Sudani's cabinet for one year, source reveals

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a proposal to extend his government’s mandate for one year with limited powers, a source within the Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary bloc, told Shafaq News on Monday, noting that the proposal aims to break the country’s political deadlock.

The source added that a prominent political figure within the Shiite political camp delivered a written proposal to Al-Sudani outlining a roadmap to overcome the stalemate while preserving the political and parliamentary rights of all components. “Al-Sudani is expected to discuss the proposal during upcoming meetings of the CF,” the source stated.

Earlier, a source informed Shafaq News that Al-Sudani decided to resign from his parliamentary seat in Iraq’s Council of Representatives after winning a position in the November 2025 elections.

Since US President Donald Trump warned to halt dealings with Iraq if Nouri Al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, were to assume the premiership, the crisis over naming a new prime minister has intensified. The Islamic Dawa Party, led by Al-Maliki, confirmed that the Framework continues to back him as the country’s next premier.

Al-Maliki has emerged as the CF’s official candidate, with the bloc controlling 185 of the 329 parliamentary seats. His nomination reportedly received backing from major Kurdish parties, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as well as segments of the Sunni National Political Council. He previously served as Iraq’s prime minister from 2006 to 2014, a period marked by intense security and political turmoil, including the rise of the ISIS group, which captured large areas of Iraq in 2014.