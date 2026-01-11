Iraq's ruling bloc moves toward Al-Maliki nomination for next PM

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq's largest parliamentary bloc, is set to decide its candidate for the next Prime Minister after caretaker PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani withdrew from the race for a second term.

A source informed Shafaq News on Sunday that during the CF’s recent meeting, Al-Sudani outlined the reasons for his withdrawal, stressing that Iraq’s national interest outweighs personal or party ambitions. Following his departure, the Islamic Dawa Party pressed the Framework to support its leader and head of the State of Law Coalition, former PM Nouri Al-Maliki.

Most leaders within the Framework have rallied behind Al-Maliki, the source added, except Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, who sought guidance from Iraq’s top Shiite religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. The Najaf-based Marja’iya, however, chose not to intervene, leaving Al-Maliki as the frontrunner.

‘’The Framework plans another meeting tomorrow evening to finalize its candidate,’’ the source added, noting that if no objections arise, Al-Maliki’s nomination is expected to move forward.

Negotiations over the premiership have been ongoing since the November 2025 election results were ratified. Government formation has stalled for months, though Najaf’s Friday preacher Sadr Al-Din Al-Qubanji dismissed any claims of division within the Framework on the matter.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is reserved for a Kurd, the premiership for a Shiite, and the speakership for a Sunni Arab.

Read more: Five contenders eye Iraq's top post: PM selection looms