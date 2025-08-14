Defamation, exclusion stoke pre-vote tensions

Shafaq News

With the parliamentary elections scheduled for next November, scenes of political disagreement and tension are once again emerging in Iraq—both among rival political forces and within individual alliances.

These disputes are tied to the underlying struggle for power and interests amid complex political, security, and economic conditions, turning the electoral process into a critical test for Iraq’s political class and its ability to renew its legitimacy.

Analysts are divided between those who view such disagreements as a natural aspect of democratic systems and those who warn that they may evolve into tools of “defamation and exclusion,” ultimately draining the elections of their democratic substance.

Questions are also being raised about the implications of government support for certain blocs, the role of external interests, and the cohesion of current alliances—despite official confirmations that the elections will proceed on schedule, regardless of ongoing tensions.

Political Defamation

Political affairs researcher Wael al-Rikabi states that the Iraqi political scene typically sees an intensification of disputes among political forces ahead of each electoral cycle, whether within individual components—Shiite, Sunni, or Kurdish—or between them, noting that “this competition is natural in a democratic context.”

Al-Rikabi told Shafaq News that the real risk arises when such competition turns into “political defamation,” which, in his view, neither serves the public nor fulfills the popular demand for change. Rather, it transforms elections into a battle, rather than a transparent democratic contest.

He explained that some parties have come to approach the elections with an exclusionary mindset, rejecting the emergence of new political figures or forces. This, he said, reflects fears of losing influence and financial privileges, stressing that the upcoming elections will, at their core, be about “political capital,” making the stakes particularly high: loss of both financial gain and political position.

Al-Rikabi added that while these conflicts may appear political on the surface, their underlying dimensions are economic, especially considering the diminished opportunities to control resources in the event of electoral failure.

On the security front, Al-Rikabi affirmed that most political factions are working to preserve stability and foster a positive environment that encourages voter turnout, particularly among those disillusioned with the process. However, he pointed to the presence of “parties that benefit from chaos and sectarianism,” though “a minority incapable of influencing the broader scene.”

Regarding rumors of a dispute between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, Al-Rikabi downplayed their significance, stating they are “not major and cannot impact the electoral process or the country’s stability,” especially given that both parties are committed to Iraq’s security and electoral transparency.

He also ruled out the possibility of postponing the elections, saying, “There is no justification for a delay. The security situation is stable, funding is available, and the Electoral Commission has completed its tasks and approved the names of the blocs and candidates.”

Foreign Interference

Ibrahim al-Sikeni, a member of the State of Law Coalition, also denied any intent to postpone the vote. He confirmed to Shafaq News that “the elections will be held on schedule, and this is not just a political decision, but one that reflects the will of the people,” adding that the electoral process represents the core of the country’s democratic system.

However, al-Sikeni revealed that “hidden hands” are working to undermine the unity of the Shiite Coordination Framework, pointing to efforts by the United States and the United Kingdom to weaken the political forces leading the government. “These countries are fueling internal divisions and pushing a narrative that the Framework is incapable of governing.”

He also indicated that there are clear attempts to fragment the national front by targeting the Coordination Framework, emphasizing that the group remains committed to the democratic political process, which continues to have the support of the people. “We will not abandon it, regardless of the pressure.”

Conflicting Interests

While al-Sikeni highlighted foreign pressure aimed at dividing the Framework, other analysts argue that tensions extend beyond it, touching on the broader political alliance landscape.

Political affairs researcher Nawal al-Musawi explained that the growing rifts among Iraqi political forces stem from electoral competition and conflicting interests, often centered around power, control, and unequal access to resources.

Al-Musawi told Shafaq News that many of these tensions currently focus on the Prime Minister, noting that his public support for candidates affiliated with his bloc and the granting of “special privileges” have stirred discontent within parts of the Coordination Framework, deepening intra-bloc tensions.

Regarding the alliances declared ahead of the elections, Al-Musawi asserted that they are “mostly temporary” due to what she describes as “internal contradictions” among their member parties. She suggested these alliances may not endure competitive pressure if member parties resort to political maneuvering or deceit.

“The main goal of these alliances is to secure political interests, even if wrapped in rhetoric about understanding and consensus,” she said, emphasizing the need to monitor political behavior closely to prevent competition from escalating into conflicts that could undermine electoral stability.