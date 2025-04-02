Iraq Elections: Al-Maliki warns against manipulation

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Nouri al-Maliki, head of Iraq’s State of Law Coalition, warned against using political pressure or financial influence to manipulate the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a televised speech, the former prime minister stressed the importance of transparent elections for Iraq’s stability, stating that “peaceful change cannot occur without them” and warning against a return to “coups and conspiracies.”

Al-Maliki urged broad voter participation, calling voting a civic duty and the only legitimate path to reform or continuity. He also criticized political disengagement, noting low turnout in the last election despite calls from religious authorities, and encouraged all Iraqis—supporters and critics alike—to engage through the ballot box.

“The ballot is the only tool for change and oversight,” he remarked. Referring to preparations for the upcoming elections, al-Maliki said the process is progressing but warned of a “looming threat” to its integrity, without providing specifics.

He also called for national unity in defense of democracy, urging citizens to “reject corruption” and protect the integrity of the electoral system.

Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections in October 2025, with ongoing discussions over the electoral law and the potential expansion of parliamentary seats.