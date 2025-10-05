State of Law reaffirms al-Maliki as candidate for Iraq’s next premiership

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The State of Law Alliance on Sunday confirmed that its leader, Nouri al-Maliki, will be its candidate for Iraq’s next prime minister, ahead of the parliamentary elections set for November.

Al-Maliki previously served two consecutive terms as prime minister from 2006 to 2014.

Alliance MP Mohammed al-Shammari told Shafaq News that al-Maliki “possesses significant experience and capability,” expressing confidence that the coalition could win between 40 and 45 seats in the upcoming vote.

Since al-Maliki’s tenure, the alliance has consistently nominated him for the premiership in each election cycle. However, disputes over his rule—marked by sectarian divisions, deteriorating security, and accusations from opponents that his administration’s policies contributed to the rise of the Islamic State group (ISIS)—have prevented his return to power.

The State of Law Coalition, led by al-Maliki and rooted in the Dawa Party, identifies as a Shiite Islamist, law-and-order-oriented bloc and is generally regarded as part of the pro-Iranian “Resistance Axis.”

In the 2018 parliamentary elections, the coalition secured 25 seats in the 329-member Council of Representatives, drawing strong support from Shiite-majority provinces such as Basra, Maysan, Najaf, and Al-Diwaniyah, as well as parts of Baghdad.

By 2021, State of Law increased its tally to 34 seats, ranking third after the Sadrist Movement (currently the Patriotic Shiite Movement) and the Sunni-led Taqaddum Coalition.