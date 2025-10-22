Al-Maliki warns of conspiracies to derail Iraq’s political process

Shafaq News – Karbala

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki warned on Wednesday of “dangerous conspiracies” seeking to overthrow Iraq’s political system, urging citizens to protect democracy through the ballot box.

During a campaign rally in Karbala for his State of Law Coalition, al-Maliki explained that efforts to fracture national unity and hinder the November 11 elections form part of the schemes targeting the country.

He further described the vote as a “national duty and the essence of democracy,” stressing that a strong parliament is vital to enact laws, hold the government accountable, and preserve state institutions.

Al-Maliki, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2014, has repeatedly argued that boycotting the elections would amount to yielding to what he described as evil forces seeking to derail Iraq’s progress, affirming that the vote remains “the only path” to correct the political course and build a democratic state.

The State of Law Coalition, rooted in the Islamic Dawa Party, identifies as a Shiite Islamist bloc with a law-and-order orientation and is widely regarded as part of the pro-Iranian “Resistance Axis.” It won 25 seats in the 2018 parliamentary elections and increased to 33 in 2021, ranking third after the Sadrist Movement (now the Patriotic Shiite Movement) and the Sunni-led Taqaddum (Progress) Coalition.

