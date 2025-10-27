SLC leader’s interview pulled twice to “suppress truth”

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A YouTube interview featuring State of Law Coalition (SLC) leader Nouri al-Maliki was taken down twice to “suppress the truth,” coalition MP Yasser Sakheel revealed Monday.

Sakheel posted on X that the episode—an appearance by former Prime Minister al-Maliki on the Jim Sen podcast—was pulled for allegedly exposing sensitive details about corruption, including how state contracts are awarded and decisions are made through “exceptions.”

لقد احرجهم لقاء السيد المالكي الاخير في برنامج ( جيم سين ) لان حديثه وضع النقاط على الحروف مما دفعهم لحذف المقابلة من منصة اليوتيوب مرتين لحجب الحقائق عن الجمهور ولتمرير التحركات الخارجية المشبوهة التي قد تقترب من مشروع التطبيع.كما جاء ذلك للتغطية على ما ذكره السيد المالكي من… pic.twitter.com/3D9oES82wH — ياسر المالكي (@almalikiyasser) October 27, 2025

He accused unnamed parties of blocking public access to al-Maliki’s comments to distort awareness and silence criticism of how Iraq’s institutions operate.

During the interview, al-Maliki reflected on Iraq’s political evolution since 2003, explained his return to electoral politics, and shared his views on democratic reform, the Shiite political landscape, and his relationship with the Patriotic Shiite Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr.

Al-Maliki also rejected Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s participation in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, framing it as “the first step toward normalization with Israel.”

The SLC leader remains one of Iraq’s most influential political figures; his bloc holds the largest number of Shiite seats in the 329-member parliament, securing 34 seats in the 2021 elections.