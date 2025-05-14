No division: Al-Maliki appeals for Arab solidarity ahead of Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ As Baghdad prepares to host the 34th Arab League Summit, Nouri al-Maliki, leader of Iraq’s State of Law Coalition, called on Arab nations, on Wednesday, to set aside divisions and pursue collective solutions to regional challenges.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, al-Maliki said Iraq’s repeated selection as summit host reflects “its active engagement in regional affairs and its reliability as a partner in addressing shared concerns,” emphasizing that holding the summit in Baghdad on May 17 is not just symbolic but underscores Iraq’s readiness to assume a leadership role in promoting Arab cooperation.

“These challenges require an effective forum where Arab leaders can gather in their second home—Iraq—to jointly respond to ongoing developments.”

He also urged participating nations to prioritize collective interests over political rifts. “We hope our Arab brothers will show solidarity and address the region’s demands without being drawn into division.”

To translate summit discussions into concrete results, al-Maliki proposed forming ministerial-level committees focused on foreign affairs, reconstruction, and economic development. “We want this summit to be effective and successful,” he stressed. “And to lay the foundation for greater coordination and integration in the face of threats that affect us all.”