Islamic Dawa Party reposts PM bid: Nouri Al-Maliki nomination restored

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Updated at 9:30)

On Saturday, the Islamic Dawa Party reposted its announcement on Facebook nominating party leader Nouri Al-Maliki for prime minister, after removing the statement earlier in the day.

No clarification was issued regarding the deletion or the reposting, though the post remained on the State of Law Coalition—the Dawa Party’s parliamentary bloc—page.

Al-Maliki’s nomination coincides with his arrival in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, for discussions on forming the next Iraqi government following the November 11 parliamentary elections.

Iraq has entered the government-formation phase after concluding its sixth parliamentary elections, with five prominent figures submitting their names for the premiership. The contenders represent a mix of incumbents, former leaders, and senior security officials, reflecting the political and institutional weight shaping the Coordination Framework’s selection process.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) bloc led in eight of Iraq’s 18 provinces, winning 46 seats. The Taqaddum (Progress) Party, headed by Mohammed Al-Halbousi, followed with 33.

Within the Coordination Framework — the alliance of ruling Shia parties — Nouri Al-Maliki’s E’tilaf Dawlat Al-Qanoun (State of Law Coalition) took 29 seats, Sadiqoon led by Qais Al-Khazali gained 26, Badr Organization headed by Hadi Al-Ameri secured 19, and the Quwa Al-Dawla Al-Wataniyah (National State Forces), led by Ammar Al-Hakim, obtained 18.