Iraq’s SLC Leader recovering after hospitalization

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki is recovering after a brief hospitalization in Baghdad, his advisor Abbas al-Moussawi revealed on Wednesday, dismissing rumors that he was in critical condition.

In a statement, al-Moussawi confirmed that Al-Maliki resumed receiving guests, adding that since his discharge from the hospital, he has met with several political figures, including President Abdul Latif Rashid and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, along with ministers and parliamentary leaders.

Al-Maliki, a prominent figure in the Coordination Framework—a coalition of mainly Shiite political forces—also leads the State of Law Coalition (SLC), which holds 33 of 329 seats in Iraq’s Parliament. He is running as a candidate in the 2025 elections in Baghdad.