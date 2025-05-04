Baghdad Summit: Iraq extends invitation to Yemen’s al-Alimi

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein extended a formal invitation to Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, to attend the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein conveyed the message on behalf of President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid during a meeting in Riyadh.

During the talks, both leaders highlighted the May 17 summit’s importance as a forum for strengthening Arab cooperation and addressing mounting regional instability.

نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية يسلّم رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني دعوة لحضور القمة العربية في بغداد – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/Yd0wALymDw pic.twitter.com/5aL5htuI3y — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) May 4, 2025

Hussein noted that the gathering comes amid “exceptional regional circumstances,” urging coordinated action on shared political and security challenges.

Al-Alimi, in turn, praised Iraq’s political recovery, calling Baghdad’s reinvigorated role in the region a sign of “substantial progress.”

The meeting also touched on several key regional issues. On Yemen, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s support for a “peaceful political resolution,” stressing that a stable, inclusive Yemen is essential to broader Middle Eastern security.

The two expressed support for Syria’s territorial integrity, rejecting any form of foreign interference. They also condemned ongoing Israeli actions in Palestine, calling for urgent international intervention to protect civilians and halt violations.