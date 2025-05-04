Baghdad Summit: Iraq extends invitation to Yemen’s al-Alimi

Baghdad Summit: Iraq extends invitation to Yemen’s al-Alimi
2025-05-04T21:45:53+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein extended a formal invitation to Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, to attend the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein conveyed the message on behalf of President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid during a meeting in Riyadh.

During the talks, both leaders highlighted the May 17 summit’s importance as a forum for strengthening Arab cooperation and addressing mounting regional instability.

Hussein noted that the gathering comes amid “exceptional regional circumstances,” urging coordinated action on shared political and security challenges.

Al-Alimi, in turn, praised Iraq’s political recovery, calling Baghdad’s reinvigorated role in the region a sign of “substantial progress.”

The meeting also touched on several key regional issues. On Yemen, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s support for a “peaceful political resolution,” stressing that a stable, inclusive Yemen is essential to broader Middle Eastern security.

The two expressed support for Syria’s territorial integrity, rejecting any form of foreign interference. They also condemned ongoing Israeli actions in Palestine, calling for urgent international intervention to protect civilians and halt violations.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon