Media speculation wrong: Iraq appoints two summit spokespersons

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government has formally designated just two officials as the exclusive sources authorized to speak on behalf of the upcoming Arab League Summit in Baghdad, a senior official confirmed on Thursday.

“No other individuals than Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and government spokesperson Bassem al-Awadi are empowered to issue official statements about the summit,” the official told Shafaq News Agency, clarifying that any commentary from outside these two figures should be regarded as personal opinion or unofficial interpretation.

The statement refutes earlier reports suggesting that up to four spokespersons had been appointed for the event. “Media speculation about additional representatives is inaccurate,” he added.

The announcement comes ahead of the 34th Arab League Summit, set to take place in Baghdad on Saturday, May 17, where regional diplomacy, the Palestinian cause, and collective security are expected to dominate discussions.