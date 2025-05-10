Iraq denies Arab nations boycotting Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ Reports claiming that some Arab countries have declined to attend the upcoming Arab League Summit in Baghdad are not true, government spokesperson Basem al-Awadi revealed on Saturday.

“So far, every Arab nation has confirmed its participation,” al-Awadi told Shafaq News, adding, “We haven’t received any notice of withdrawals.”

His comments followed claims by Aras Habib, head of the National Congress Party, who earlier alleged that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE had opted out of the summit, scheduled for May 17.

As preparations continue, attention has shifted to Syria’s delegation. Transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa has reportedly requested US security guarantees for his trip, though sources indicated he may attend discreetly, with no details disclosed regarding his arrival or departure.

Meanwhile, controversy has emerged in Tunisia over Iraq’s donation of wheat shipments. Critics among Tunisian opposition groups have denounced the aid as a “politically motivated move” designed to secure Tunisia’s presence at the summit, amid calls from some quarters for a boycott.