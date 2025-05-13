Iraq takes helm of Arab Economic Council ahead of Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News / Iraq officially assumed the presidency of the Arab Economic and Social Council on Tuesday, as regional ministers gathered in Baghdad in preparation for the upcoming Arab League summit.

The ministerial session opened with remarks by Lebanon’s Minister of Economy and Trade, Amir Bsat, who chaired the Council's previous term. Bsat formally handed over the presidency to Iraq through Minister of Trade, Atheer Dawood Salman.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also addressed the session, stressing the urgency of a unified Arab economic strategy amid accelerating global and regional shifts.

"With genuine partnership and integration, Arab nations can shape a stronger future and achieve sustainable prosperity," he said.

Aboul Gheit added that the forthcoming summit will focus on pressing economic and developmental challenges, highlighting the critical role of enhanced regional cooperation in navigating the evolving international landscape.