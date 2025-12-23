Kurdistan's Al-Sulaymaniyah seeks Iranian investment drive

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Tuesday, the Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed investment and future cooperation with a group of Iranian traders visiting the Kurdistan Region.

Aram Baban, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, told Shafaq News that the discussions focused on aligning business priorities. “Iran is one of the most important trading partners for the Kurdistan Region, and for Al-Sulaymaniyah in particular,” he noted, adding that while commercial exchange remains active, Iranian involvement in major investment ventures across the city is still limited.

Current activity, he explained, largely centers on Iranian consumer goods entering local markets, while opportunities for capital inflows, manufacturing facilities, and production sites remain underdeveloped.

Ata Sheikh Mohammed, vice president of the Kurdistan Region Exporters and Importers Union, described the talks as an important step toward strengthening commercial cooperation, emphasizing Iran’s sustained role in Iraq’s economic and industrial landscape.

He added that a follow-up meeting with the Iranian delegation is scheduled for Sunday to broaden engagement across all provinces of the Kurdistan Region and improve coordination among traders.

Iran ranks among the Kurdistan Region’s top trading partners, with bilateral exchange exceeding $6 million so far this year. A 2024 report by the Kurdish Ministry of Trade and Industry shows that provinces including Al-Sulaymaniyah rely heavily on Iranian imports, particularly food products, machinery, construction materials, and electrical equipment.