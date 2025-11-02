Iran’s border trade with Iraq jumps 45%

Shafaq News – Kermanshah

Iran exported $567 million in goods to Iraq through the Khosravi–al-Munthiriya border during the first seven months of 2025, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

According to the reports, Reza Nikroush, head of the Kermanshah Customs Directorate, said 1.25 million tons of goods passed through the crossing — an increase of 45% in value and 51% in volume compared to last year.

Of the total, $355 million were declared at Khosravi, which ranks first in Kermanshah Province and second nationwide for exports to Iraq, while $212 million were cleared through other customs offices before entering Iraq. Main exports included fruits, vegetables, plastics, steel, and dairy products.

The growth follows a recent Tehran–Baghdad agreement to boost trade and streamline border operations. Kermanshah remains a key hub for Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq, with plans to expand Khosravi’s capacity and raise annual trade to $5 billion.