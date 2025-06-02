Iran-Iraq trade hit $206M in two months

Shafaq News/ Iran’s exports to Iraq through the Mehran border crossing in western Ilam province reached $206.846 million over the past two months, the province’s customs director-general Sohrab Kamari announced on Monday.

During this period, a total of 383,436 tonnes of goods crossed through the border. Customs revenue surged to 243 trillion Iranian rials, marking a 236% rise compared with the same period last year. The exports covered a diverse range of products, including agricultural produce, petrochemical derivatives, power plant equipment, construction materials, ceramics, tiles, as well as metal and plastic goods.

In addition to the expanding trade volume, more than 1.028 million travelers passed through the Mehran border during the two months. Kamari emphasized that customs clearance for passengers’ belongings was handled with ‘’maximum efficiency’’, crediting the efforts of Ilam’s customs personnel.