Baghdad Summit: Iraq displays new Syrian flag despite al-Sharaa’s pending attendance

Shafaq News/ As Baghdad prepares to host the Arab League Summit on May 17, final arrangements are underway amid growing speculation over whether Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa will join the gathering.

The Iraqi capital is already adorned with Arab national flags—including Syria’s—and banners welcoming regional delegations. While most leaders have confirmed their attendance, al-Sharaa’s participation remains unclear.

The transitional President has reportedly requested US security guarantees for his trip, though sources indicated he may attend discreetly, with no details disclosed regarding his arrival or departure.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Basem al-Awadi affirmed to Shafaq News that all Arab countries have so far confirmed their attendance, rejecting reports of any withdrawals. His statement came in response to claims by Aras Habib, head of the National Congress Party, that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE had opted out of the summit.

Beyond regional participants, Iraq has extended invitations to international figures including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the EU’s representative, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Their attendance, or that of designated envoys, remains under consideration.