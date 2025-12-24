Turkiye recovers black box from Libyan jet crash site

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Wednesday, Turkish authorities recovered the flight data recorder, commonly known as the black box, from the wreckage of a Libyan-registered private jet that crashed in central Turkiye, Turkish media reported.

Officials said the recovery of the black box marks a key step in the investigation, as it will allow specialists to analyze the aircraft’s final moments, flight path, cockpit data, and any technical malfunction that may have occurred before the loss of contact. The device is expected to be transferred to aviation investigators for detailed examination.

İçişleri Bakanı Ali Yerlikaya, Libya askeri heyetini taşırken düşen uçağa ilişkin açıklamalarda bulundu ⤵️➖ Enkaz alanında saat 02.45'te uçağa ait ses kayıt cihazı, saat 03.20'de ise karakutu bulunmuştur. Bunların inceleme ve değerlendirme süreçleri ilgili kurumlarca… pic.twitter.com/baIhpUn4UR — Anadolu Ajansı (@anadoluajansi) December 24, 2025

The aircraft, a Falcon 50 business jet, went down in the Haymana district, south of Ankara, after issuing an emergency landing request while en route from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport to Tripoli. Communication with the jet was lost roughly 40 minutes after takeoff, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation.

Turkish media cited Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah as confirming that all five people on board were killed in the crash, including Libya’s Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad.