Nechirvan Barzani to visit Ankara for talks with President Erdoğan

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region announced, on Tuesday, that President Nechirvan Barzani will embark on an official visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

According to a statement from the presidency, Barzani will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two sides will exchange views on strengthening relations between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement added that they will also discuss the latest developments in the region and a range of issues of mutual interest.