President Barzani’s visit to Turkiye: seeking stability amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's current visit to Ankara to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials comes at a critical juncture marked by regional and international developments. This visit holds importance across multiple dimensions, including internal Kurdish affairs, broader Iraqi relations, and the complex Turkish and regional context. As various parties strive to enhance stability amid the region's volatility, Barzani's engagement underscores a commitment to fostering understanding and cooperation.

Strong Ties

Observers note that this visit, Barzani’s second in the past six months, reflects the Kurdistan Region’s strategy to maintain strong and ongoing relations with Turkiye, a key regional partner with extensive influence and deep-rooted ties with both the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad.

While the official statement from the Kurdistan Presidency indicated that Barzani’s visit focuses on enhancing relations between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, and discussing the latest regional developments and shared issues, analysts highlight several key topics on the Erbil-Ankara agenda, including political, economic, and security aspects.

According to the official statement, Barzani and Erdogan “underscored the importance of further developing Turkiye’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the economic field. They discussed ways to increase trade exchange and boost Turkish investment and job opportunities across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.” President Erdogan reiterated Turkiye’s continued commitment to cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, expressing the Turkish private sector’s readiness to engage in various sectors.

The statement also noted that both leaders “expressed concern over the complex situation in the Middle East and its potential consequences for the region, agreeing on the need to prevent the escalation of conflicts and resolve issues through peaceful means.

President Barzani shared part of his visit through a post on X stating, "I am delighted to have met with President Erdogan once again in Ankara. Our discussions covered a range of issues, including enhancing regional stability and further strengthening the ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Turkiye.”

In another post, Barzani said, “Another fruitful meeting with my friends, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Mr. Ibrahim Kalin today in Ankara. We shared views on a variety of issues of mutual interests and concerns.”

Building on the discussions about strengthening economic cooperation and maintaining regional stability, Barzani’s visit to Ankara takes place just days before a significant event for the Kurdistan Region – the parliamentary elections.

Kurdistan’s Parliamentary Elections

The visit comes four days before the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections, a key moment that some believe is of considerable interest to Ankara, given the close and complex relations between Turkiye and the region, which shares a border with it.

In his brief visit, Barzani, as president, carries messages of reassurance to Turkiye, emphasizing that the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye remains a “top priority,” regardless of the election results.

Analysts suggest that President Barzani is particularly concerned about easing tensions among the Kurdistan Region’s political forces.

Analysts pointed out that as the head of the Region, Barzani’s role is to act as “a unifying figure, aiming to protect the interests of all parties and work towards reducing tensions, even with electoral opponents. Additionally, he seeks to ensure that the region’s critical relationship with Ankara remains strong and unaffected by domestic political dynamics.”

Building on the context of Kurdistan's parliamentary elections and the importance of regional relationships, Barzani's visit also draws on the broader framework of diplomatic exchanges between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Turkiye, further reinforcing the significance of maintaining strong partnerships.

Diplomatic Exchanges and Regional Cooperation

According to analysts, President Nechirvan Barzani’s current visit builds on the outcomes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s historic visit to Baghdad and Erbil in April. That visit took place during a critical period for the region, highlighting the robust political, economic, and security relationships between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Turkiye.

In addition to launching a new phase of security cooperation between Ankara and Baghdad, which includes curbing the military activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and establishing mechanisms for security coordination, Erdogan’s visit also marked the initiation of the strategic "Development Road" project.

Barzani is acutely aware of the transformative potential of this project, which could reshape regional interests, relationships, and prosperity, benefiting Turkiye, Iraq, and the people of the Kurdistan Region alike.

Barzani's diplomatic efforts also align with broader international concerns, particularly in light of recent developments in Iran. Since the assassination of President Ebrahim Raisi and the subsequent election of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, who personally attended his inauguration, Barzani has leveraged his longstanding relations with Iranian officials. He visited Tehran on May 5, where he met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a meeting that Washington-based analysts described as a turning point in relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran. Both parties share a vested interest in resolving disputes that influence Iraq’s political landscape.

Continuing from the broader theme of diplomatic exchanges and regional cooperation, Barzani's visit also aligns with the delicate and volatile situation in the region, where various external powers are actively influencing the balance of interests and alliances.

Regional Tensions and US Military Movements

Nechirvan Barzani is acutely aware of the pivotal roles played by both Iran and Turkiye in this sensitive regional moment, particularly amid the backdrop of a major Israeli offensive in Lebanon, following the Gaza conflict that erupted a year ago. These developments place Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in a precarious position, with tensions likely to escalate as Israel continues to threaten strikes on Iran and its regional interests. In this context, both Ankara and Tehran could become crucial allies for the Kurdistan Region during these challenging times.

Another critical issue on Barzani’s radar during his latest visit to Turkiye is the US-Iraq agreement on the phased redeployment of American troops in Iraq, announced just days before his trip. Under the agreement, US forces are expected to conclude their mission within two years, with a US presence being established in Erbil in the coming months.

At this stage, reinforcing coordination between Erbil and Ankara regarding the American military role in the Kurdistan Region becomes increasingly important, especially as this coordination is closely tied to the ongoing US presence in Syria.

In Syria, overlapping interests and influence involve not only the US and Turkiye but also the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Russian forces, Iranian-backed factions, and the Syrian army.

Barzani fully understands the gravity of the situation unfolding in the region and is mindful of the potential risks to the Kurdistan Region’s interests. His talks with Erdogan, alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, clearly represent an effort to navigate through these complex dynamics, mitigate negative outcomes, and seize the more promising opportunities.