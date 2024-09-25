President Barzani: Opportunities for expanding French relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the availability of increased opportunities to expand French relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in various sectors.

The Kurdish Presidency stated that Barzani met with French Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durrell, in Erbil.

The meeting discussed French relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the latest developments in talks between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues, as well as the situation in the Kurdistan Region and the upcoming Kurdish parliamentary elections.

Both parties agreed that “there are opportunities to further expand French relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across all sectors, particularly in trade and economic exchanges.” They shared perspectives on joint cooperation and future prospects.

The meeting, which was attended by the French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region Yann Braem, also highlighted the importance of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kurdistan. Both sides expressed hope for a peaceful campaign and successful voting process.

They also discussed the overall situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.