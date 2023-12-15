President Barzani congratulates Yazidis on Èzi fasting holiday

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended congratulations to the Yazidi community on the occasion of the fasting festival of Èzi.

In a statement, President Barzani expressed "warm greetings to the Yazidi leaders, spiritual council, sisters, and brothers of the Yazidi community in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of the Èzi fasting festival."

He reiterated the commitment to remain supporters and protectors of their rights, emphasizing efforts to reconstruct their areas and ensuring that Kurdistan remains a homeland for peaceful coexistence among all communities.