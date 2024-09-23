President Barzani discusses development and election readiness with Soran Administration

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday with the Supervisor of Soran Independent Administration, Halgurd Sheikh Najib, along with the directors of the administrative units under the administration.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on administrative and service-related issues in the areas under Soran's administration. “Discussions also highlighted the strategic geographical location of Soran and its border crossings, especially regarding trade, economic activities, and tourism. A summary of the region's needs in various sectors was also presented.”

President Barzani “praised the efforts and services provided by the Supervisor and the administrative directors in Soran, commending the progress and prosperity the region has witnessed. He noted the strong foundation and opportunities for further development in various sectors.”

The meeting also reviewed plans and programs for projects in the area, with an exchange of views on how to address challenges and fulfill the region’s needs. Barzani reaffirmed his full support for the Soran Administration to provide better services to the region.

Another key topic of discussion was the upcoming campaign for the Kurdistan Parliamentary elections and preparations for the voting process. Barzani emphasized the importance of the elections and ensuring their success, urging all parties to conduct a "civilized and calm" campaign.