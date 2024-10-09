President Barzani offers condolences to Dr. Shukria Rasool on the death of her husband

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences to Dr. Shukria Rasool over the passing of her husband, Professor Dr. Khalil Ismail.

In a statement, President Barzani offered his sympathies to Rasool and her family. He also expressed his “hope that the deceased would be granted a place in paradise and wished strength and patience for the grieving family.”

Dr. Shukria Rasool, in turn, expressed her appreciation for President Barzani’s message and call of condolence on behalf of herself and her family.