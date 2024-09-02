Kurdistan's President meets incoming and outgoing German consuls, discusses regional issues

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Germany's outgoing and incoming Consuls General, expressing appreciation for Germany's continued support and discussing the current political situation in the region.

During the meeting, "President Barzani thanked Klaus Streicher, the outgoing Consul General, for his contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors." A statement by the presidency said.

Streicher expressed his satisfaction with his time in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the support he received from local authorities.

Barzani also welcomed the newly appointed Consul General, who reiterated Germany's commitment to strengthening relations with the Kurdistan Region and expressed his eagerness to begin his new role.

"The talks also focused on the political landscape in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kurdistan."

"The people of Kurdistan are prepared for the elections, and all parties must work to ensure that the elections are conducted calmly and orderly," Barzani said.

The meeting concluded with a broader discussion of recent developments in the region.