Kurdistan President and British advisor discuss ISIS threat and Peshmerga-Iraqi army cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Edward Algren, the high advisor of the British military to the Middle East, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by the British Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Andrew Bizley.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, recent developments in counter-terrorism, and the activities of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, “both sides agreed that ISIS remains a significant threat to peace and stability in the region.”

In addition, the discussions centered on the importance of “cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army, with support from the international coalition against ISIS, in the fight against terrorism.” They also explored the future role of the International Coalition in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Other topics included British assistance to the Kurdistan Region, and the latest developments in the Middle East, with an emphasis on maintaining regional stability.