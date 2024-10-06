President Nechirvan Barzani praises Kurdish Resilience, KDP achievements in advancing Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, commended the Kurdish people for their perseverance in facing hardships, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) achievements in advancing the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking during an election campaign event in Erbil on Sunday, Barzani, who is also the KDP’s Vice President, said, "Today, we gather under the banner of the Kurdistan Democratic Party. The story of the Kurdish people and the KDP are inseparable twins, having stood as a force against oppressive regimes in the pursuit of freedom, democracy, and justice."

Barzani acknowledged the challenges faced in the past and warned that difficulties remain ahead. "Our path has not been easy, and we are not free from problems now, nor will we be in the near or distant future. This is the course of life," he said.

He also noted that other parties are striving to reach the level of the KDP, adding, "As a party, we have taken Kurdistan to a more advanced stage, and we must protect the achievements of the Kurdistan Regional Government since 1992."

According to a decree by President Barzani, parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region are scheduled for October 20, 2024.

The election will appoint 100 lawmakers to represent the four governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), a major political force in the region, governs the Kurdish government and holds significant influence in the governorates of Erbil and Duhok. Currently, the KDP holds 45 seats in the parliament, while its main rival, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), has 21 seats.