KDP-PUK meeting starts in Erbil

Shafaq News / The political bureaux of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held their meeting today, Wednesday, in Erbil.

President Nechirvan Barzani's advisor, Dilshad Shihab, revealed to Shafaq News agency that after Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah, it was decided that the two parties will convene to exchange opinions and converge their views, noting that Barzani himself sponsors today's meeting.

During his visit to al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday, the President said that common ground had been reached to solve the current political impasse, and announced the end of the media war between the two main Kurdish parties.