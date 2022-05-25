Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP-PUK meeting starts in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-25T10:37:15+0000
KDP-PUK meeting starts in Erbil

Shafaq News / The political bureaux of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held their meeting today, Wednesday, in Erbil.

President Nechirvan Barzani's advisor, Dilshad Shihab, revealed to Shafaq News agency that after Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah, it was decided that the two parties will convene to exchange opinions and converge their views, noting that Barzani himself sponsors today's meeting.

During his visit to al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday, the President said that common ground had been reached to solve the current political impasse, and announced the end of the media war between the two main Kurdish parties.

related

President Barzani: KDP is walking towards a bright future

Date: 2021-09-26 19:00:43
President Barzani: KDP is walking towards a bright future

Hemin Hawrami: PUK and KDP still have time to seal an agreement

Date: 2022-01-29 14:54:24
Hemin Hawrami: PUK and KDP still have time to seal an agreement

KDP, PUK: Kurdish Uprising is similar to the Iraqis' in southern the country

Date: 2022-03-05 12:20:15
KDP, PUK: Kurdish Uprising is similar to the Iraqis' in southern the country

President Barzani: some Iraqi parties seek to eliminate the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-10-02 20:48:39
President Barzani: some Iraqi parties seek to eliminate the Kurdistan Region

The three main Kurdish parties to meet and discuss Iraq's general budget for 2021

Date: 2020-12-06 13:54:11
The three main Kurdish parties to meet and discuss Iraq's general budget for 2021

Meeting between KDP and PUK to take place in Erbil today

Date: 2022-05-25 07:38:19
Meeting between KDP and PUK to take place in Erbil today

The top Kurdish parties to work together for unifying the “KURDISH HOUSE”

Date: 2022-01-03 19:32:41
The top Kurdish parties to work together for unifying the “KURDISH HOUSE”

Pakistan is considering establishing a consulate in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-20 14:25:19
Pakistan is considering establishing a consulate in Erbil