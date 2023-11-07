KDP, PUK convene to discuss KRI parliamentary election

Shafaq News / A short while ago, a meeting commenced between the political offices of the two major Kurdish parties: the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) under the supervision of the First Deputy of the Party's President, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) under the supervision of the Party's President Bafel Jalal Talabani.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the meeting took place at the political office of the Democratic Party in the Bermam area. The delegations from both parties are set to discuss matters concerning the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, scheduled to take place in February of the upcoming year. Additionally, the meeting will address the specific disputes and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, along with the overall regional developments.

This meeting brought together top leaders from both parties, including Masrour Barzani, the Second Deputy of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, as well as Fadel Mirani, Hoshyar Zebari, Beshtwan Sadiq, and Mahmoud Mohammed from the KDP side. On the other side, the attendees included Imad Ahmed, Saadi Ahmed Bireh, Shalaw Ali Askari, and Derbaz Kusrat Rasul Ali. The previous meeting between the two parties took place at the end of June this year.

Kurdistan Region President and the First Deputy of the Democratic Party's President, Nechirvan Barzani, confirmed in response to journalists' questions during his presence in the French capital, Paris, that the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party of Kurdistan would meet this week to discuss a number of important issues.