Washington hails ‘orderly’ prisoner exchange in Syria’s Suwayda

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on Friday that yesterday’s prisoner exchange between Syrian government forces and Druze fighters was completed in Suwayda province through “a smooth and orderly process.”

On X, Barrack confirmed that 25 government personnel and 61 Druze fighters were swapped with support from the International Committee of the Red Cross, enabling families to reunite and contributing to local stabilization.

With the valued assistance of the @ICRC, 25 government fighters and 61 Druze fighters were exchanged yesterday in a smooth and orderly process. Families reunited. A step away from vengeance, and a step toward stability.The United States was honored to help facilitate this… https://t.co/oBzFpTUpQb — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) February 27, 2026

Suwayda’s Media Directorate indicated that National Guard units aligned with Druze spiritual leader Hikmat Al-Hijri had initiated the exchange with Damascus following unrest in July 2025, framing it as part of de-escalation and reconciliation measures. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the handover took place at the Al-Matouna checkpoint north of the city under Red Cross supervision and US sponsorship, with strict security procedures in place.

Armed conflict in Suwayda first rose in April 2025 following clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes after a leaked recording sparked sectarian tension. Violence intensified again in July, when the kidnapping of a Druze businessman triggered widespread fighting involving local groups and government-linked forces.

Suwayda, historically known as Jabal Al-Arab within the Hawran region, is home to roughly 500,000 residents, predominantly Druze, alongside smaller Christian and Sunni communities.

