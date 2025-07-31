Syria denies plan to target Druze amid Suwayda clashes

Shafaq News – Moscow

On Thursday, Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani rejected claims that the authorities are pursuing a campaign of violence against the Druze minority.

Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, al-Shibani said, “What is happening in Suwayda is not a government plan or an attempt to eradicate the Druze. They are our people, present across Syria, and their protection is a duty of the state.”

The minister accused Israel of exploiting sectarian tensions in the southern province, alleging that “armed groups in Suwayda are trying to prove that the government cannot maintain order, creating chaos that external actors then use to interfere.”

“Israeli strikes in recent weeks forced Syrian forces to pull back from parts of Suwayda, after which violent clashes erupted between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes,” Al-Shibani claimed, pledging that those responsible for the violence would be held accountable, emphasizing that the government “remains committed to safeguarding every Syrian citizen, including the Druze community.”

The province has seen a surge in armed confrontations triggered by a series of kidnappings. Government forces initially deployed to “separate the warring sides,” but soon became entangled in direct clashes with local factions.

Subsequent Israeli airstrikes targeting government positions accelerated their withdrawal, leaving a security vacuum that escalated into large-scale tribal fighting. State media reported widespread violations in the aftermath. In response, Damascus deployed internal security units to several villages as part of a Russian-brokered ceasefire.