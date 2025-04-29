Tensions flare in Jaramana after deadly clashes near Damascus

Shafaq News/ Nine people were killed and many others were injured in overnight clashes between gunmen and security forces in Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus with a large Druze population, authorities and activists said on Tuesday.

The Spiritual Council of the Druze Community condemned what it described as an "unjustified armed attack," saying "various types of weapons" were used against civilians, causing panic among residents. The Council held Syrian authorities “fully responsible” for the incident and warned of potential consequences.

Citing a security source, Syria TV reported that the clashes erupted early Tuesday and resulted in the deaths of two public security officers. The source said security forces were not a party to the fighting but intervened to break up hostilities between rival non-state groups.

Activists circulated footage showing five gunmen reportedly killed during the attack, though no information was available about their identities or affiliations.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that clashes, involving light and medium weapons, broke out across several neighborhoods. The violence followed the spread of an audio recording allegedly containing religious insults against the Prophet Mohammad, attributed to a member of the Druze community.

Sectarian strife | Clashes leave casu*alties in Jaramana following circulation of voice record of person of the Druze community#SOHRhttps://t.co/vSui9JHJVF — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) April 29, 2025

In response, Syria’s Interior Ministry said it had opened an investigation into the recording. Preliminary findings had not identified the speaker. The ministry urged calm and pledged to take all necessary steps to protect religious sanctities and maintain stability.