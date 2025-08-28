UN delivers humanitarian convoy to Syria’s Suwayda

Shafaq News – Suwayda

On Thursday, the first United Nations aid convoy entered Syria’s Suwayda province from Damascus, coordinated with Governor Mustafa al-Bakour.

According to Shafaq News reporter, the convoy consists of 30 trucks, with distribution set to follow a local plan that prioritizes the most vulnerable groups.

The delivery followed the full reopening of the Damascus–Suwayda road, which had been closed since mid-July due to armed clashes between local groups and Bedouin tribes. The shutdown halted supplies and deepened humanitarian suffering inside the province.

Local sources told Shafaq News that traffic has gradually resumed since early August under security arrangements overseen by the Syrian Interior Ministry in coordination with community leaders, before its official reopening to public and commercial traffic.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 1,395 people from Suwayda, including 670 civilians—mostly from the Druze community—were killed during the escalation between July 13 and July 20. Suwayda has been under a fragile ceasefire since July 19, following a week of fighting between local groups, Bedouin tribes, and government forces.