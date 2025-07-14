37 dead in Suwayda sectarian violence

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s Interior Ministry announced on Monday that it will intervene directly in the southern province of Suwayda to halt deadly sectarian clashes, following one of the bloodiest escalations in the area in recent months.

At least 37 people have been confirmed dead –27 Druze and 10 Bedouins, and more than 100 others injured.

The ministry said it would work with the Ministry of Defense to “restore security, stop the fighting, and refer those responsible to the judiciary,” in a bid to reassert state control and prevent further bloodshed.

The clashes erupted late Friday between local Druze armed groups and Bedouin tribal fighters in al-Maqous neighborhood of Suwayda city. By Sunday, the violence had spread to surrounding rural areas including al-Tireh, al-Mazraa, and al-Soura al-Kabira. The fighting involved heavy weapons, including mortars, and caused damage to residential neighborhoods.

Syrian state media (SANA) reported that units of the Syrian Arab Army deployed in Suwayda were attacked by what it described as "outlawed groups." The report confirmed that army personnel were killed in the assault, though it did not specify the number of casualties. The targeting of state forces adds a new layer of complexity to the conflict, drawing the Syrian military more directly into the unfolding violence.

The violence was initially triggered by a July 11 robbery on the Damascus–Suwayda highway, in which a Druze merchant was assaulted, robbed, and subjected to sectarian insults, reportedly by Bedouin assailants. According to local outlet Suwayda 24, the incident prompted retaliatory kidnappings by Druze groups, which quickly escalated into full-scale armed clashes.

Witnesses reported intense exchanges of gunfire and shelling between both sides over the weekend, with several neighborhoods transformed into battlegrounds.

The Defense Ministry has dispatched military reinforcements to the province, including Internal Security Forces from nearby Daraa. A security cordon has been imposed around hot zones in Suwayda city, and traffic restrictions are in effect.

Governor Mustapha al-Bakour urged for restraint, warning that the situation risks spiraling into broader sectarian conflict. Prominent Druze religious leaders also called for calm and appealed to Damascus for swift intervention.

The highway between Damascus and Suwayda remains closed due to the fighting, cutting off access to the region and delaying aid and medical assistance.

In light of the unrest, the Ministry of Education postponed high school final exams scheduled for today across the province.

The latest violence is the deadliest in Suwayda since clashes in April and May 2025 between Druze protestors and regime-linked forces. Although the province largely avoided the worst of Syria’s civil war, longstanding tensions between Druze and Bedouin communities have simmered for years.

No official statement has been issued by the Syrian Presidency so far, however, mediation efforts are reportedly underway involving tribal leaders and community elders.