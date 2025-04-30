Ceasefire reached in Rif Dimashq after deadly clashes

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a preliminary ceasefire agreement has been reached in the towns of Jaramana and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya in Rif Dimashq following deadly clashes between Syrian security forces and members of the local Druze community.

According to Syria’s state-run SANA news agency, the agreement was reached during a meeting attended by the governors of Rif Dismashq, Sweida, and Quneitra provinces, along with local dignitaries and community leaders.

Rif Dimashq Governor Amer Al-Sheikh told SANA that security forces had arrested several individuals described as “outlaws” in Ashrafiyat Sahnaya, stressing that weapons must remain solely in the hands of the state. He warned against any form of insult to religious sanctities, particularly the Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier on Wednesday, an official from the Interior Ministry media office told Shafaq News that the clashes resulted in the deaths of 15 members of the security forces.