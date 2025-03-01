Druze-Syrian clashes erupt, Israel issues warning

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz directed the Military to prepare for the defense of the Druze community in Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, clashes erupted in Jaramana, south of Damascus, leaving one person dead and nine others wounded. The violence reportedly stemmed from an altercation at a checkpoint, where Syrian security forces allegedly detained and assaulted Defense Ministry personnel. In response, armed Druze gunmen stormed a local police station, forcing security forces to retreat.

Hossam Al-Tahan, security director for the Damascus countryside, stated that authorities were working with community leaders to apprehend those responsible. Meanwhile, Druze elders distanced themselves from the assailants, pledging to hand over any individuals involved for prosecution.

Following the unrest, Netanyahu and Katz ordered Israel’s military to remain on high alert, warning that any threats to Syria’s Druze population would prompt Israeli retaliation. “Israel will not allow Syria’s new extremist regime to harm the Druze in the Damascus countryside. If they are targeted, Israel will retaliate,” Netanyahu’s office said in an official statement.