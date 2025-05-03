We feel exposed: Fear grips minorities in Syria

Shafaq News/ Sectarian clashes in Druze-majority suburbs of Damascus have displaced hundreds of residents, while Israeli airstrikes have escalated across several Syrian provinces, targeting military infrastructure.

Violence broke out earlier in Sahnaya and Jaramana after an audio recording allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad, attributed to a member of the Druze community, circulated online. The incident triggered armed confrontations between Druze fighters and Syrian government-affiliated forces, leaving more than 40 dead and wounded, including civilians.

Despite the deployment of internal security units, residents continue to flee. Shafaq News correspondent observed families leaving on foot toward Suwayda and outlying rural areas. Road closures and heightened security have disrupted transport, stranding many, including university students gathered in Jaramana seeking evacuation.

“We reached Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud district through side routes,” said Sheyar Abdo, a displaced civilian. “Food and basic supplies are inaccessible, and minority communities feel exposed.”

While the situation has calmed following the security response, local populations, including Druze, Kurds, and Christians, remain apprehensive, citing fears of further reprisals by armed groups.

Humanitarian conditions have worsened amid shortages of bread, surging prices, and restricted access to essential goods.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel would “not allow Syrian forces to deploy south of Damascus or pose a threat to the Druze population.”

In response, the Israeli warplanes struck military facilities in Damascus, Daraa, Homs, and Hama on Friday night, targeting air defense systems and surface-to-air missile infrastructure. Another strike hit an area near the presidential palace in Damascus.