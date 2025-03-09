“unprecedented" plan: Israel to allow Druze from Syria to work in Israel

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced an "unprecedented" aid plan for Druze in Syria, including allowing them to work in Israel.

"We will soon allow Druze workers from Syria to come and work in towns in the Golan Heights," Katz said, emphasizing that the government is now approving an "unprecedented" aid plan for the Druze and Circassian communities in Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Katz praised the Druze for their "loyalty, courage, and contributions to Israel’s security during critical times," vowing that Israel would continue to support them and protect their “brothers” in Syria from any threats.

An estimated 700,000-800,000 Druze live in Syria, mostly in southwestern areas near Israel and Jordan.

On Saturday, the defense minister stated that Israel would work to keep southern Syria free of weapons and threats, pledging to protect the Druze population in the region. "Anyone who harms them will face our response," he warned.

Katz’s remarks coincide with the ongoing bloodshed in the country's western coastal region since Thursday, which has resulted in over 830 civilian deaths. He warned against escalating violence, accusing "al-Julani’s group," affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), of committing a "massacre" against Alawite residents in the area, referring to Syria’s transitional President, Ahmad Al-Sharaa.