Syria coastal death toll hits 830 civilians

Shafaq News/ Civilian death toll in Syria’s coastal region has risen to 830, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

The total number of fatalities, including both civilians and military personnel, now stands at 1,311 according to SOHR, including 231 security forces and Ministry of Defense members, 250 Alawite militants, and 830 civilians who were killed in targeted killings since March 6.

By province, the breakdown is as follows: 519 in Latakia, 220 in Tartus, 85 in Hama, and 6 in Homs. SOHR also reported that 739 civilians in Latakia and Tartus have died as a result of targeted killings, including individuals from non-Alawite sects.

The Observatory also noted that the violence in Syria’s coastal areas and the Latakia mountains involved sectarian and regional purges, with women and children among the victims.

Earlier today, the ICRC urged all parties to take necessary measures to protect civilians and their property.

Syria’s transitional President, Ahmed Al-Sharaa announced the formation of an independent national committee to investigate the violent events.