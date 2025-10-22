Syrian campaign targets French Al-Qaeda-linked group in Idlib

Shafaq News – Idlib

Syrian security forces stormed a camp in Harem, western Idlib, on Wednesday, targeting the Firqat al-Ghuraba (The Strangers’ Division) led by French-Senegalese jihadist Omar Omsen, wanted by France’s authorities.

Firqat al-Ghuraba operates mainly in Idlib and consists largely of foreign fighters, many from France and other European countries. The group follows Al-Qaeda’s ideology and has been accused of harboring internationally wanted militants.

Its leader, Omar Diaby—also known as Omar Omsen—is regarded as one of the most notorious recruiters of French-speaking fighters to Syria. He founded the group in 2013 after affiliating with the Al-Nusra Front, Al-Qaeda’s former branch in Syria, and was later designated an “international terrorist” by the United States, France, and the UN.

حـ ـمـ ـلـ ـة أمـ ـنـ ـيـ ـة موسعة تـ ـسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدف كـ ـتـ ـيـ ـبـ ـة الغرباء #الفرنسية في مدينة #حارم بريف #إدلب pic.twitter.com/BV2a2TueZV — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 22, 2025

Idlib’s Internal Security Chief, Ghassan Bakir, revealed to Shafaq News that the operation followed reports of severe abuses inside nearby displacement camps, including the abduction of a young girl by an armed faction led by Omsen. Forces surrounded the “French Camp,” set up observation points, and deployed units to secure entry and exit routes.

“Authorities had attempted to negotiate Omsen’s surrender, but he refused and used civilians as human shields while his fighters opened fire on security units,” Bakir indicated.

قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة إدلب، العميد غسان باكير:استجابةً لشكاوى أهالي مخيم الفردان في ريف إدلب بشأن الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي تعرّضوا لها، وآخرها خطف فتاة من والدتها على يد مجموعة مسلحة خارجة عن القانون بقيادة المدعو عمر ديابي، — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) October 22, 2025

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), security forces continued their attempts to breach the camp, prompting full alert among foreign militants, with reinforcements mobilizing to support the French fighters and prepare for potential escalation.

The clashes reportedly left several casualties on both sides, and security forces arrested a number of French jihadists. Drones were seen flying over the camp as tensions rose, while the surrounding areas remained under tight siege amid expectations of renewed fighting.

الـ ـمـ ـقـ ـاتـ ـلـ ـيـ ـن "المهاجرين" يطلبون بــ "الفزعة" من داخل مخيم المهاجرين #الفرنسيين في #حارم pic.twitter.com/3PdK5DMzxs — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 22, 2025

Citing security authorities’ sources, the observatory said the campaign was launched to protect civilians, enforce the law, and prevent the violence from spreading to northern Idlib. The transitional government has pledged to end the presence of foreign militant factions in Syria, with transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa reportedly assuring France that detained French fighters will be handed over to Paris. He also promised Russian President Vladimir Putin to repatriate Russian and Chechen militants in stages to avoid unrest among migrant communities.

Ongoing tension | Foreign fighters put on high alert and General Security forces surrounded “Al-Ghuraba’a camp” in Harem In Idlib countryside#SOHRhttps://t.co/OJ5yY86ibv — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 22, 2025

Meanwhile, the French “Al-Ghurabaa” Battalion accused the transitional government of coordinating with the United States, France, and the Global Coalition to eliminate foreign militants under the guise of counterterrorism operations.